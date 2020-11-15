Concern, support from Kai Sotto, Thirdy Ravena amid typhoon's fury

By Rhan Moraleda, Basketball Republic

On a supposedly time of rest for most people in the Philippines, the midnight of November 12, 2020 became a nightmare to many as the country was stormed by typhoon Ulysses. And in a blink of an eye left people devastated.

In this unfortunate situation which wrecked the country and on a condition where most people are looking for support, Thirdy Ravena and Kai Sotto, the two ballers who went overseas to train and compete in Japan and US, respectively, did not fail to give back the love and support the Filipinos have shown them.

In a post on his Instagram account, Kai Sotto, the first full-blooded Filipino prospect in the G-League, shares some heartbreaking images of the aftermath of the typhoon showing people waiting on their rooftop for a rescue and flooded vehicles and home, as a result of a non-stop rain allthroughout the midnight. He captioned, "thinking of my families, friends and fellow Filipinos who are getting the pounding from Super Typhoon Ulysses. Nananalangin po ako na sana lahat po kayo ay malayo sa salanta at yung mga naghihirap sa baha at malakas na hangin at ulan ay mailigtas kaagad! #PrayForThePhilippines"

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

For his part, the first Filipino import in Japan posted a photo on his instagram page of emergency numbers that Filipinos can contact if needed and also shares some photos of the flooded communities as Typhoon Ulysses blasted the country. He captioned, "praying for my family, friends, and fellow countrymen especially those who were greatly affected by the typhoon. Masakit makita lahat ng mga nawalan ng tirahan, gamit, pati mga mahal sa buhay. Kapit lang po tayo, kakayanin natin to."

Continue reading below ↓

Kai flew to the US last year to pursue his NBA dream and is now part of the G-League Select team while Thirdy flew to Japan this November to play as asian import for San-en Neophoenix.

These two young cagers are the epitomy of looking back to where you came from and supporting the people who supports you in whatever way possible and wherever you are in the world.