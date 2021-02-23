Kai Sotto’s departure from G League leaves social media stunned

KAI Sotto’s fate in the G League has been sealed.

In a statement released today, both the G League and Sotto’s camp have reached a “mutual decision” where the young baller — touted as the Philippines’ best chance to get to the NBA — will not rejoin the team in the ongoing Orlando bubble.

This announcement follows more than a week after Sotto’s return to the US, when his stint with Gilas was cut short by the untimely cancellation of the Fiba games.

In Spin.ph’s Facebook post about the news, there was a mix of anger, advice, and analysis. Plus, a bit of humor was thrown in, too. We expect nothing less from our most vocal fans.

Here are other reactions gathered from Twitter.

Our Spin.ph columnist, who has been covering Kai Sotto for years, expresses his frustration.

The pain is real

So is the anger

Still, Pinoys will always find the lighter side

Hope never dies