As he heads for Australia, Sotto says plans for Kaiju Global Academy remain the same

LATE LAST year, Pinoy wunderkind Kai Sotto announced the launch of Kaiju Global Academy, a recreational basketball training camp that has been in the works for a couple of months now. Its main gym is expected to rise in a 1.3 million-square-foot facility at Spooky Nook in Hamilton, Ohio, USA.

When it was announced, the 18-year-old was still chasing his G League stint.

But even with the sudden shift in plans and Kai now headed to Australia to play for the Adelaide 36ers, the plan remains the same for his sports academy.

"Ang goal ko is to inspire the next generation lalo na sa mga kababayan kong Pilipino. 'Yung gym na 'yun, hindi malabong mangyari kapag tinuloy ko lang 'yung pagtatrabaho ko. Keep on working hard, hindi magiging imposible na makamit natin 'yun," he said in a press conference.

With the main site aleady being built, he revealed he's eyeing for an expansion that would cater to Filipinos in their homeland.

"'Yun talaga 'yung dream, to have the same academy diyan sa Pilipinas at sa iba't ibang bansa pa. Syempre priority ko sa US at sa Pilipinas," he said.

He's grateful for the collaboration he's established with Spooky Nook. It's no mere partnership, he shared, since Sotto shares the same values with the organization.

"We're blessed to have the opportunity to be partners with a big place in Spooky Nook. Sobrang swerte kami na [we] have the same goals and plans, doon pa lang, big win na para sa Kaiju, and we're planning to continue pa the process to make it a better place for people and future athletes," he said.

His last update regarding the construction of the site came last January.

