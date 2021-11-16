Kai Sotto, NBL games to be shown on Tap Sports, Tap Go app

KAI Sotto's rookie season Down Under will be shown in Philippines as the National Basketball League (NBL) struck a multi-year deal with Tap Digital Media Ventures (Tap DMV).

The Australian league announced the partnership on Tuesday, paving the way for Filipino fans to watch and support the 19-year-old Sotto and the Adelaide 36ers.

"We are delighted to partner with Tap to broadcast NBL games in the Philippines," NBL commissioner Jeremy Loeliger said in a statement. "There is huge Filipino interest in the NBL this season thanks to Kai Sotto’s signing in Adelaide and we are excited Filipino fans will have access to NBL content throughout the year."

Tap DMV chief technology officer Bogie de Guia added, "With the NBL coming to Tap Go and Tap Sports, the country will be able to watch him closely and continue to follow his journey in the international basketball scene. No doubt, he will become a dominant force in the league. We can’t wait to get started."

Continue reading below ↓

Kai Sotto has a fine outing with the Adelaide 36ers in the NBL preseason. PHOTO: Adelaide 36ers Facebook page

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Sotto has already gotten his feet wet in the NBL Blitz preseason games where he tallied seven points and five rebounds last Sunday against the Cairns Taipans.

Continue reading below ↓

The upcoming NBL season, which will tip off on Dec. 3, will be shown on Tap DMV's linear channel, Tap Sports and its Tap Go app.

It is the latest property to be acquired by Tap DMV, which earlier struck deals with the Japan B.League, as well as the airing of WWE and UFC contents in the country.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.