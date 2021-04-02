Kai Sotto graduates high school in Ohio

KAI Sotto isn't letting his education be beset by his goals of making it to the NBA.

The 18-year-old graduated from high school in Ohio Friday (Manila time), sharing this recent accomplishment with his family.

Ervin Sotto, Kai's father, was one proud dad in sharing this educational milestone of his 7-foot-3 kid.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Sotto attended Miami School in Hamilton, Ohio, quite a feat considering the tough juggling act it required for him to finish high school while chasing his NBA dreams, previously as a part of NBA G League select team Ignite.

He spent two years in Ateneo, where he won a UAAP title with the Blue Eaglets and was named as the UAAP Season 81 Juniors MVP before going to the US.

Sotto recently participated in the Smith League Open Run, where he played side-by-side with fellow East West Private talent Cholo Anonuevo of Far Eastern University.

