Kai Sotto, idol Rory lead tributes to US Open champ Yuka Saso

GAME respects game.

As congratulations pour on newly minted US Open champ Yuka Saso from all corners of the Twitterverse, a tweet from a fellow teen prodigy stands out.

"Yuka! Way to represent!" wrote the 19-year-old, punctuating his tweet with a Philippine flag emoji. Sotto is set to head to Australia to play for the National Basketball League.

Saso became the first Filipino to win a golf major, defeating Nasa Hataoka of Japan in the US Women's Open.

The teenager thanked idol Rory McIlroy for an Instagram shoutout during her victory speech, and the many-time major winner returned the favor with a congratulatory tweet.

More congratulations poured in, from fellow golfers, Filipino athletes, and the country's top newsmakers. Take a look:

