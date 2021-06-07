News And Trends

Kai Sotto, idol Rory lead tributes to US Open champ Yuka Saso

by spin.ph staff
14 hours ago
PHOTO: AP

GAME respects game.

As congratulations pour on newly minted US Open champ Yuka Saso from all corners of the Twitterverse, a tweet from a fellow teen prodigy stands out.

"Yuka! Way to represent!" wrote the 19-year-old, punctuating his tweet with a Philippine flag emoji. Sotto is set to head to Australia to play for the National Basketball League.

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO

Saso became the first Filipino to win a golf major, defeating Nasa Hataoka of Japan in the US Women's Open.

The teenager thanked idol Rory McIlroy for an Instagram shoutout during her victory speech, and the many-time major winner returned the favor with a congratulatory tweet.

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

More congratulations poured in, from fellow golfers, Filipino athletes, and the country's top newsmakers. Take a look:

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

Read Next
read more stories about:
Sorry, no results found for
Read the Story →
PHOTO: AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again