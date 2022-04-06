'Game 1 pa lang!' Kabarangays rally behind Ginebra in tumultous aftermath

A BLOWOUT Meralco win is not dampening the spirits of one of the most solid fanbases in the league.

While Allein Maliksi and Tony Bishop bannered a big night for the Bolts as they laid the Gin Kings low, 104-91, fans on Twitter took heart in the fact that the journey was far from over.

Interestingly enough, the combined fanbases of both the PVL and the PBA helped boost ‘Game 1’ to the top ranks of the Twitter trending chart, as the Creamline-Petro Gazz faceoff happened at the same time as the Bolts-Gin Kings showdown.

‘Ginebra’ and ‘Meralco’ also hit the trending chart, along with ‘Valdez’ and ‘Galanza’.

Of course, netizens also had a lot to say about the Raymar Jose-Arvin Tolentino scrap

Game 1 pa lang, say Ginebra fans!

Still, some fans were let down

Props to Meralco

Bad day to be a Ginebra and Lakers fan

For those who were lucky enough to score a ticket to the game, a festive band outside welcomed the fans. The band also played inside at the General Admissions area during halftime.

Of course, Barangay Ginebra's deafening, crowd-roaring cheers for their team and booed the fans of their team's opponents.

"Ginebra! Ginebra! Ginebra!" chants heard all over the venue during halftime, while the Meralco contingent retaliated with their "Meralco! Meralco! Meralco!" cheer.

Taunting continued all throughout the game between the two fans' clubs.

Personalities were also spotted courtside, like Zanjoe Marudo and host Vice Ganda.

At halftime, finalists of TV5's Born To Be A Star serenaded the crowd.

Games for fans included a t-shirt giveaway, thrown to hyped-up fans all the way up to the Upper Box.

Reporting from the stands by Mark Villeza.

