'Justice League: The Snyder Cut' will premiere on HBO Go, same day as HBO Max

WITH the streaming wars in full force around the world, Pinoys on the lookout for the latest series or straight-to-streaming flicks may find themselves left out of the loop with some of the bigger offerings around.

Case in point? HBO Max, which launched worldwide on May 27, 2020, but has so far been a no-show here in the Philippines.

Instead, we have HBO Go, which shares some of the content of Max, but also sometimes doesn’t — like with Wonder Woman sequel WW84, which premiered in HBO Max abroad but did not drop in HBO Go.

Well, the highly anticipated Justice League re-do, Justice League: The Snyder Cut will have a same-date release in the Philippines via HBO Go. It will come out on the streaming service on March 18.

Justice League: The Snyder Cut is director Zack Snyder’s second take on the 2017 film. He was originally slated to direct the film, but had to bow out due to personal family tragedy. Snyder was replaced by Avengers’ direk Joss Whedon — and the movie came out with decidedly mixed reviews.

Now, thanks to extraordinary fan demand, Snyder has returned to the project to deliver his definitive take. It is said to run four hours. The movie will have all-new footage, with Henry Cavill (Superman), Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), and Ray Fisher (Cyborg) even reportedly filming all-new scenes. Plus, ties to other movies in the DC Extended Universe — including Jared Leto’s Joker, who last appeared in Suicide Squad — have also been teased.

