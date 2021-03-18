‘Justice League’ hype is real as fans report HBO Go is crashing

AT 3 p.m. today, the long-awaited Zack Snyder version of Justice League — the famed “Snyder Cut” that restores the original director’s vision — was supposed to go live on HBO Go.

That’s… not exactly how the big premiere happened.

Fans, both here and across Southeast Asia, have taken to social media to complain that they are unable to log onto the streaming service.

HBO Asia released this statement on Twitter, asking for patience from expectant fans.

Internationally, fans are also reporting the same problem in Warner's other streaming service, HBO Max.

Several critics were able to catch an advanced screening of the four-hour film. It currently holds a 78% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, with Matt Zoller Seitz of RogerEbert.com calling it “maddening… monumental… art.”