News And Trends

With decisive punch, Junna Tsukii snatches gold in Egypt meet

by Kate Reyes
4 hours ago
PHOTO: (Left) @junnatsukiiv888, @ho.ke.kyo, via Junna Tsukii/Facebook

FILIPINA-Japanese karateka Junna Tsukii clinched gold in the 2021 Karate1 Premier League on Sunday night, in Cairo, Egypt.

Tsukii defeated home bet Areeg Rashed, 2-1, in the women’s kumite -50kg event at the final to claim the top honors.

Tied at 1-1, Tsukii was pulled off a punch to score, 2-1, with just 6 seconds left.

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    Junna Tsukii at Cairo

    Continue reading below ↓

    Earlier that day, the 29-year-old coasted undefeated in the semifinals, defeating Aleksandra Grujic of Austria, Venezuela’s Yorgelis Salazar, and Ahmed Saleema of Egypt.

    The win puts her gold medal count to three this year, and her second in the Karate1 Premier League after nabbing gold in Lisbon, Portugal in May.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    The karateka also clinched gold in the Golden Belt Tournament in Cacak, Serbia last March.

    Since 2020, the 30th Southeast Asian Games gold medalist has been training and competing overseas.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: (Left) @junnatsukiiv888, @ho.ke.kyo, via Junna Tsukii/Facebook

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again