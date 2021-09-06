With decisive punch, Junna Tsukii snatches gold in Egypt meet

FILIPINA-Japanese karateka Junna Tsukii clinched gold in the 2021 Karate1 Premier League on Sunday night, in Cairo, Egypt.

Tsukii defeated home bet Areeg Rashed, 2-1, in the women’s kumite -50kg event at the final to claim the top honors.

Tied at 1-1, Tsukii was pulled off a punch to score, 2-1, with just 6 seconds left.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN





Continue reading below ↓

Earlier that day, the 29-year-old coasted undefeated in the semifinals, defeating Aleksandra Grujic of Austria, Venezuela’s Yorgelis Salazar, and Ahmed Saleema of Egypt.

The win puts her gold medal count to three this year, and her second in the Karate1 Premier League after nabbing gold in Lisbon, Portugal in May.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The karateka also clinched gold in the Golden Belt Tournament in Cacak, Serbia last March.

Since 2020, the 30th Southeast Asian Games gold medalist has been training and competing overseas.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.