New YouTube channel of June Mar's papa is the good vibes we need right now

WONDERING where June Mar Fajardo got his fun side?

Look no further than his papa Bonifacio.

Lucky for us, the elder Fajardo is giving everyone a glimpse of their simple life in Pinamungajan with his own YouTube channel Ka EsyotWorld.

The newly created account currently has four videos uploaded, but it provides a simple look to how their family's life is in Cebu.

You can see Bonifacio in his fishing trips and enjoying his time on the boat.

Papa Fajardo's latest video is a feels trip

His latest video, though, is certainly a feels trip. It shows daddy Bonifacio teaching his viewers how to set up a fishing rod, before he starts talking about how grateful he is for the fruits of his son June Mar's labor.

"Ito ang bahay namin. Dati kubo lang ito. Maraming salamat sa biyaya ng Panginoon na binigyan kami ng bahay na malaki," he shared while showing off their house.

He also showed a portrait of Abai gleefully holding his own catch.

Tugging one's heart, though, is in the last part of the video where June Mar's late mama Marites was shown.

"Kilala niyo ito?," asked Bonifacio before bursting into laughter.

We don't know about you, but it's certainly the kind of good vibes we all need right now.

