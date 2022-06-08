June Mar to donate P200 for every point, P1K for a trey scored this season

JUNE Mar Fajardo will be donating to a charity of his choice for every point he scores in the 2022 PBA season.

Fajardo said he will donate P200 to every point he scores this season to a charity that he will pick in coordination with the PBA.

P100K donation

The San Miguel center will also be donating P1,000 for every three pointer he scores this season, and an additional P100,000 if the Beermen reach a conference finals.

The donation drive of Fajardo will start in San Miguel’s clash with Phoenix Super LPG on Wednesday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The six-time MVP said the move was a promise he made to his mother that he will help less fortunate individuals. Fajardo’s mother passed away last year.

