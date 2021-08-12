Pal Pingris condoles with pal June Mar: 'Randam na randam ko'

BIGGER than sports.

Philippine basketball personalities came together and extended their condolences to June Mar Fajardo after his beloved mother Marites passed away on Wednesday night in Cebu.

It was a somber news that left the sporting community grieving, especially with how the public witnessed the love the six-time PBA MVP and self-confessed mama's boy had for his mother. Fajardo often attributed much of his success to her.

Marc Pingris, one of June Mar's closest friends in the PBA and in Gilas Pilipinas, extended his condolences, noting that he feels his pain and will always be there whenever Abai needs him.

"Ramdam na ramdam kita tol. Sakit lang talaga. Gusto man kita yakapin or puntahan pero alam ko gusto mo muna mag isa. Dito lang kami tol!," he wrote on his Instagram.

Fajardo's current and former teammates in San Miguel were also one of the many who extended their prayers on social media to the gentle Cebuano giant.

The same goes for Fajardo's peers in Gilas Pilipinas.

Fajardo has consistently credited his mother Marites for making him the person that he is now — especially his soft-spoken and always humble demeanor.

This tough news only served everyone a reminder on how much we should show our love and care to our parents, especially with the difficulties brought upon by the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The flow of condolences going Fajardo's way is just a testament on how respected the San Miguel center is, and how much the rest of the community appreciates the love he has showered to his family.

It's one we could all hope to emulate.

But it's not just professional athletes, as fans have also sent their prayers to Fajardo in the wake of the news.

From us here at Spin.ph, we also extend our condolences to Bai.

Stay strong in these difficult times.

