Is Juliana Gomez seeing 'Olympic bound' national athlete?

(PEP.ph) Is Juliana Gomez in a relationship with a national athlete?

That's the question of some netizens after seeing social media posts of Juliana being sweet with a fellow athlete.

Juliana, 20, is the daughter of Ormoc City mayor (and former national athlete) Richard Gomez and Leyte 4th District Representative Lucy Gomez-Torres.

On the Instagram account of one Miggy Bonnevie-Bautista are posts of several sweet pictures of himself and Juliana.

In three series of posts, the two are seen on a sofa. In one, Miggy is kissing the arm of Juliana while she watches him.

In another photo, they're comfortably seated close together on the sofa and looking at each other.

Crossed fingers and heart emojis were Juliana's comments on Miggy's posts.

Miggy answered with kissing emoji.

On December 26, 2020, Miggy also had a post of the two together, standing up and holding drinks.

On his Instagram account, Miggy identifies himself as an athlete who is studying in Ateneo de Manila University.

He is also a member of the Philippine fencing team. In his IG profile, he also describes himself as "Olympic bound."

Gomez is following in the footsteps of her father, also training to become a fencer.

What does Goma think?

There is a possibility that Richard Gomez knows about the status of both Juliana and Miggy.

The two are apparently training together in fencing, while Richard is the current president of the Philippine Fencing Association.

It has been reported that the actor-politician will host the training camp for national athletes in Ormoc.

In the Facebook page of the national fencing team, both Juliana and Miggy are featured in several uploaded training videos.

Miggy became a member of the Philippine fencing team in 2018.

He won bronze in the U17 division of the National Swiss Cadet Competition in Fribourg, Switzerland.

It was also in 2018 that he won gold in the individual juniors epee competition of the Philippine National Junior and Cadet Fencing Championship.

This story originally appeared on PEP.ph. It was translated into English by the SPIN.ph editors.