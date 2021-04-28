New army grad Jovelyn Gonzaga ready to take on beach volleyball

ON TO the next!

After finishing on top of her class in the army's basic course schooling, Sgt. Jovelyn Gonzaga reveals she's headed back to the court.

The Guimaras-native shared her career feat on Instagram on Tuesday evening, announcing that she's complied with her course in the military.

The former national team captain received her certificate of commendation and an academic award. She averaged 90.47% in her course schooling.

Continue reading below ↓

"Complied! Thank you Lord," she said.

In the last part of her caption, she posted multiple volleyball emojis.

Gonzaga said in previous interviews that she's taking each responsibility one day at a time.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Last week, she begged off from the indoor volleyball national team tryouts to give her slot to the younger generations.

So, what comes next? Her love for the game, of course.

"Game na sa beach volleyball," she told SPIN Life on Wednesday, confirming her transition to beach.

This move, though, was also already announced by PNVF beach volleyball head Charo Soriano last week.

Continue reading below ↓

"A legend takes on the beach. Honoring your indoor volleyball journey and at the same time excited for your beach volley path. We’re here for you, Jov," Soriano said on Twitter.

The beach volleyball national team tryouts is penciled for Friday at the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority.

Spin.ph is now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.