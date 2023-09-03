Team USA's Josh Hart leads plaudits for Clarkson's red-hot Gilas night 

IT was a night to remember for Jordan Clarkson as Gilas Pilipinas closed out its 2023 Fiba World Cup run with a 96-75 rout of China.

On top of his 34-point showpiece, the Utah Jazz ace hammered 20 points with four straight triples in just four minutes during Gilas' third frame pullaway.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

At posting time, Clarkson stands alone as the tournament's top scorer with 130 total points to surpass Finland's Lauri Markkanen (124 points) and Jordan's Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (118 points).

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Riding aboard the JC train

Praise and admiration from fans and competitors alike came JC's way shortly after the Philippines' breakthrough victory.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Team USA's Josh Hart posted a photo in jest to insinuate Clarkson's 'heavy lifting' in the global showpiece.

Check out more reactions from around the basketball world on JC's red-hot scoring masterclass here:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓