News And Trends

Team USA's Josh Hart leads plaudits for Clarkson's red-hot Gilas night 

JC's on fire
by John Mark Garcia
4 hours ago
jordan clarkson josh hart
Jordan Clarkson's awe-inspiring performance leaves fans, including USA's Josh Hart, impressed.
PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

IT was a night to remember for Jordan Clarkson as Gilas Pilipinas closed out its 2023 Fiba World Cup run with a 96-75 rout of China.

READ: Gilas fans finally find reason to smile as JC & Co. make it rain vs China

On top of his 34-point showpiece, the Utah Jazz ace hammered 20 points with four straight triples in just four minutes during Gilas' third frame pullaway.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

At posting time, Clarkson stands alone as the tournament's top scorer with 130 total points to surpass Finland's Lauri Markkanen (124 points) and Jordan's Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (118 points).

jordan clarkson

Riding aboard the JC train

Praise and admiration from fans and competitors alike came JC's way shortly after the Philippines' breakthrough victory.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Watch Now

Team USA's Josh Hart posted a photo in jest to insinuate Clarkson's 'heavy lifting' in the global showpiece.

Check out more reactions from around the basketball world on JC's red-hot scoring masterclass here:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Read Next
read more stories about:
Watch Now
Sorry, no results found for
Read the Story →
Jordan Clarkson's awe-inspiring performance leaves fans, including USA's Josh Hart, impressed.
PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again