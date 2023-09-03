Team USA's Josh Hart leads plaudits for Clarkson's red-hot Gilas night 

IT was a night to remember for Jordan Clarkson as Gilas Pilipinas closed out its 2023 Fiba World Cup run with a 96-75 rout of China.
On top of his 34-point showpiece, the Utah Jazz ace hammered 20 points with four straight triples in just four minutes during Gilas' third frame pullaway.
At posting time, Clarkson stands alone as the tournament's top scorer with 130 total points to surpass Finland's Lauri Markkanen (124 points) and Jordan's Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (118 points).
Riding aboard the JC train
Praise and admiration from fans and competitors alike came JC's way shortly after the Philippines' breakthrough victory.
Team USA's Josh Hart posted a photo in jest to insinuate Clarkson's 'heavy lifting' in the global showpiece.
