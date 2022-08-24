Jose Alvarado chooses Pelicans over Puerto Rico, will skip Fiba window

ONE OF Puerto Rico’s most promising players is begging off from national team duty.

On Twitter, second-year point guard Jose Alvarado announced that he would not be suiting up for Puerto Rico in the upcoming Fiba window so he can focus on his “upcoming NBA season with the Pelicans.”

Calling this a “difficult decision,” Alvarado wrote: “Being only my second season [in the NBA], I have high expectations and feel it is my responsibility to join my team’s training now. I want them to see in me the same commitment that they showed me by signing me for four seasons.”

He added, “This does not mean that I will not play for Puerto Rico in the future. I am more than committed to our National Team and our fans.”

At the end of the statement, he thanked the Puerto Rican basketball federation and coaches for understanding his position.

Jose Alvarado was slated to play in Fiba window

It was only last April that The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Alvarado would be joining Puerto Rico.

“I am super excited to belong to the Puerto Rico national team,” Alvarado said in a statement at the time. While born in the United States, he is of Puerto Rican descent. “Many thanks [...] for this great opportunity to represent my people, Boricua, baby! Let's have some fun."

In his first season with New Orleans, Alvarado averaged 6.1 points across 54 regular season games.

Despite his withdrawal, Alvarado remains confident in Puerto Rico, which is slotted in the Americas' Group F along with Brazil, Uruguay, Mexico, Colombia, and Team USA.

“I know we are going to qualify. [...] I believe in you guys!” he said in his statement.

