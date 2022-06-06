News And Trends

Jordan Poole, Steph Curry share memeable moment after Game Two buzzerbeater

by spin.ph staff
1 Hour ago
undefined
PHOTO: (Right) AP

A FIERY Golden State run in the third frame spelled quick doom for Boston as the Warriors evened out their Finals series with the Celtics.

Steph Curry did Steph Curry things, Andrew Wiggins locked it down at the defensive end, but it was a Jordan Poole buzzerbeater that set the crowd — and the Twitterverse — on fire.

Right off their 107-88 victory, GSW players Poole and Andrew Wiggins are on Twitter’s global trending charts, along with Steph and Klay Thompson.

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    Let’s watch that Jordan Poole trey once again

    Continue reading below ↓

    ...and again

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    ...and again.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Making Steph proud

    Continue reading below ↓

    Continue reading below ↓

    Continue reading below ↓

    A third quarter to remember

    Critical eyes on Klay

    Continue reading below ↓

    Continue reading below ↓

    Let’s not forget the D

    Continue reading below ↓

    Continue reading below ↓

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: (Right) AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again