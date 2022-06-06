Jordan Poole, Steph Curry share memeable moment after Game Two buzzerbeater

A FIERY Golden State run in the third frame spelled quick doom for Boston as the Warriors evened out their Finals series with the Celtics.
Steph Curry did Steph Curry things, Andrew Wiggins locked it down at the defensive end, but it was a Jordan Poole buzzerbeater that set the crowd — and the Twitterverse — on fire.
Right off their 107-88 victory, GSW players Poole and Andrew Wiggins are on Twitter’s global trending charts, along with Steph and Klay Thompson.
Let’s watch that Jordan Poole trey once again
...and again
...and again.
Making Steph proud
A third quarter to remember
Critical eyes on Klay
Let’s not forget the D
