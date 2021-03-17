Relate much? Jordan Clarkson reposts H.E.R.'s viral 'tita accent' video on Twitter

FILIPINO-American Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson joined the social media fun following Fil-Am singer H.E.R.'s hilarious TikTok video.

The now-viral clip showed the artist's impersonation of the reaction of her "Tita Joan" after the pop star bagged a Grammy award last weekend.

H.E.R. spoke with a very strong Filipino accent as she copied her aunt.

"Shout out to my Filipinos. #pinoypride," she wrote in the tweet.

The Utah Jazz standout, perhaps recognizing that same accent in some of his own relatives, reposted the vid, and inserted a laugh-out-loud emoji on the caption.

H.E.R., whose real name is Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, won Song of the Year for her soulful tune "I Can't Breathe" in the 63rd Grammy Awards.

The song has become a default anthem of the Black Lives Matter campaign, with the title echoing the last words of Eric Garner before he died after being put in a chokehold by police.