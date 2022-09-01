LOOK: Jordan Clarkson reacts to viral Pinoy impersonator

THAT VIRAL JC impersonator pic has reached none other than Jordan Clarkson himself.

The Utah Jazz guard took to Twitter to react twice to tweets tagging him to the photo of a man impersonating him in a photo in his Gilas Pilipinas shirt.

Jordan Clarkson impersonator went viral

A few days ago, Hoopjunkie posted the photo on their popular Facebook page. In the wake of Gilas' victory over Saudi Arabia, the post went viral, garnering millions of reactions after just a few hours of posting.

Hoopjunkie captioned the lookalike "Six Months of the Year", a send up of Clarkson's Sixth Man of the Year honors.

The man in the viral pic is Perry Lucas, a Taguig-based ligang labas and local league player. He also stars in the videos of comical YouTuber, MACstyle.TV.

PBA import Indonesian star Lester Prosper was among the netizens who reacted to the post.

"Ahhhhhhhhh I’m screaminggggggg," Prosper said in the comments. "@JordanClarksons, this is wild."

