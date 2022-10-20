Clarkson speaks up for Brittney Griner in Jazz opener

THE JAZZ scored a big win against Denver in their opening night, but even before the tipoff, Jordan Clarkson aimed for a more moral victory.

“First, before I say anything about our organization and anything,” said the Utah guard and Gilas player, “I wanna acknowledge that Brittney Griner is still in Russia right now, held in prison.

“Please keep her family, her, in your blessings as you keep going on with your everyday lives.”

He then moved on to thank the Utah community for showing up.

Since February 17, Griner has been detained in Russia in February 17 for the possession of cannabis oil, stored inside vape cartridges inside her luggage. On August 4, the Phoenix Mercury star was sentenced to nine years in prison after a weeks-long trial. Griner had pleaded guilty to smuggling drugs in the country, but said she did so unintentionally.

Lakers superstar LeBron James has also been vocal in his support for Griner, while WNBA athletes wore her jersey during the league’s All-Star Games last July.

