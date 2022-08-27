Clarkson on Lebanon game: ‘Boo’s loud but they still tryna play victim’

IN HIS first outing with Gilas Pilipinas in the Fiba World Cup Asia Qualifiers, Jordan Clarkson delivered the goods for the Philippines.

The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year wrapped up the game against Lebanon with 27 points, seven assists, and six rebounds. The tremendous effort from the Jazz guard, however, wasn’t enough to pull the PH team over the hump, with Gilas succumbing to the Wael Arakji-led squad, 85-81.

At the post-game presscon, Clarkson was all praises for his teammates. But on his own Instagram account, he also gave his own thoughts on the opposition.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Jordan Clarkson on Lebanon

Continue reading below ↓

Watch Now

“[B]oo’s loud but they still tryna play victim,” he said candidly. Still, he went on, he “enjoyed lebanon.”

“Thanks for hosting us!!” he ended, adding a heart emoji.

The post was accompanied by stark black and white photos of Clarkson in Gilas uniform. Fighting Maroon Carl Tamayo and PH big man Kai Sotto were also tagged in one shot.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.