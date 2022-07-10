LOOK: Jordan Clarkson revives camp for kids after two-year hiatus

CHICAGO - After the coronavirus pandemic shelved the event for two years, the Jordan Clarkson Elite Camp returned to the Draft Sports Complex in Corona, California this past July 7 and 8.

A total of 60 kids, mostly 5th to 8th graders, took part in the event hosted by the Utah Jazz star and former NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

Jordan's dad, Mike Clarkson, served as the camp director while Shannon Sharpe was camp coordinator.

Among the attendees was Brian Jereza, the basketball operations manager of the University of Southern Philippines Foundation.

The kids took part in drills during the course of the camp and got valuable insight and lessons about the basics of basketball from Jordan, who spent time with them after the event by signing memorabilias and taking photo-ops.

"After a two-year hiatus, it was so fulfilling to return to the gym and see smiling faces again, The kids were very enthusiastic and competed throughout. To Jordan's credit, he spent plenty of time teaching and even scrimmaging with the campers in the second day of camp.

"We look forward to returning next week to Corona, California," said Mike Clarkson.

