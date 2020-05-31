LOOK: Jordan Clarkson, JR Smith take part in LA protests over George Floyd death

NBA players past and present aren't going to sit idly while anger raged over the death of George Floyd and other police killings of black people.

Count Jordan Clarskon among them.

The Fil-American guard of the Utah Jazz took part in a protest in the company of former NBA player JR Smith in Los Angeles, one of the many that flared up in US cities days after Floyd died when a police officer in Minneapolis pressed a knee on his neck until he stopped breathing.

Clarkson later posted a tweet of support, sending "love and prayers" to the protesters.

The former LA Laker also tweeted to express hope that the message of the protesters isn't lost amid the tone of the actions.

He also posted photos on his official Instagram account.

Clarkson and Smith were just two of the NBA players who showed support to the protesters. The Celtics' Jaylen Brown on Sunday drove 15 hours from Boston to his hometown of Georgia to join the protests.