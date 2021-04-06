Jordan Clarkson, Jeremy Lin are solid bros in wholesome tweet exchange

THIS TWEET exchange was short, sweet, and in terms of Asian-American representation, very meaningful.

The Asian-American backcourt duo in the 2014-2015 Lakers squad delighted many current fans in their very simple back-and-forth on Tuesday morning (Philippine time).

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Jeremy Lin reposted a tweet by New York Times writer Scott Cacciola, talking up the NYT profile on JC and how he's fostering a growing Utah Jazz fandom in the country.

Continue reading below ↓

The Taiwanese-American NBA journeyman added in his retweet: “Been amazing to see what JC has been doing this season and Filipino fans are some of the best in the world #6thManOfTheYear”

He commended the Fil-Am’s impressive plays, which have put him in the running for the Sixth Man of the Year nod this season.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Tagging the Utah Jazz guard, Lin also highlighted the huge basketball fanbase in the country.

Clarkson replied back on Twitter, saying, “My brother, respect!”

Continue reading below ↓

Former Lakers teammates with Kobe Bryant, the history-making duo has since gone their separate ways. After a short pitstop with the Beijing Ducks, Lin returned stateside for the G League, where he currently plays under GSW affiliate the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Meanwhile, Clarkson banners the league-leading Utah Jazz.