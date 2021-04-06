Jordan Clarkson, Jeremy Lin are solid bros in wholesome tweet exchange

THIS TWEET exchange was short, sweet, and in terms of Asian-American representation, very meaningful.
The Asian-American backcourt duo in the 2014-2015 Lakers squad delighted many current fans in their very simple back-and-forth on Tuesday morning (Philippine time).
Jeremy Lin reposted a tweet by New York Times writer Scott Cacciola, talking up the NYT profile on JC and how he's fostering a growing Utah Jazz fandom in the country.
The Taiwanese-American NBA journeyman added in his retweet: “Been amazing to see what JC has been doing this season and Filipino fans are some of the best in the world #6thManOfTheYear”
He commended the Fil-Am’s impressive plays, which have put him in the running for the Sixth Man of the Year nod this season.
Tagging the Utah Jazz guard, Lin also highlighted the huge basketball fanbase in the country.
Clarkson replied back on Twitter, saying, “My brother, respect!”
Former Lakers teammates with Kobe Bryant, the history-making duo has since gone their separate ways. After a short pitstop with the Beijing Ducks, Lin returned stateside for the G League, where he currently plays under GSW affiliate the Santa Cruz Warriors.
Meanwhile, Clarkson banners the league-leading Utah Jazz.