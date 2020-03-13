Jordan Clarkson declares self 'healthy' after coronavirus test

FOLLOWING reports of NBA All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell testing positive for coronavirus, fans understandably expressed concerns about the health of their Utah Jazz teammates.

One of those players is Fil-Am guard Jordan Clarkson, who took to social media early Monday to allay fears over COVID-19 spreading in the Jazz locker room.

Last December, Clarkson was traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers to Utah for Dante Exum and a couple of second-round picks. He helped his new team to a 14-1 start as the sixth man, and was averaging 15.6 points and 2.1 three-pointers on a career-high 48.2 percent shooting in 34 games.

Gobert, who was the first NBA player to be diagnosed with coronavirus, has finally opened up on Instagram about going through a roller coaster of emotions — "mostly fear, anxiety, and embarassment."

"The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus."

In Adrian Wojnarowski's tweet late last night that confirmed Mitchell's status, Rudy was "privately" described by his Jazz teammates as "careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings."

Donovan, whose status was confirmed late last night, thanked his followers for the support, as well as team officials who assisted him with the process: "We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them."

Some Utah players also provided updates on themselves.

