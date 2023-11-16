Meet the Class of 2027 of Jordan Brand Wings Scholars Program

JORDAN Brand Wings Scholars Program, the global community impact initiative dedicated to providing educational opportunities to underprivileged youth, welcomed its Class of 2027 in the Philippines.

Jordan Brand’s long-term commitment to the Philippines has continued, making it the first country in Southeast Asia to join the global Wings initiative after North America, China and France.

Opportunity of a lifetime

This year the Jordan Brand Wings Program added six more students who will be given the chance to fulfill their dreams of excelling in life through quality higher education. The students will each receive four-year scholarships, allowing them to pursue the course of their choice at Ateneo de Manila University.

“Wings exists to empower youth and help them unlock the greatness within themselves. Through the power of education, everyone can fly,” says Jino L. Ferrer, country marketing manager of Nike Philippines.

In partnership with children's rights organization, Bahay Tuluyan, the scholars will also be provided with personalized coaching, career guidance and mentorship throughout their four-year tenure at the university.

Many of the 2nd batch of Jordan Brand Wings scholars are first-generation college students within their families, highlighting the program's dedication to breaking barriers and creating opportunities for those who need it most.

To date, Jordan Brand Wings works with more than 30 partners globally to unlock access to education and mentorship for disadvantaged youth and has already funded around 2,900 students and more than 16,500 semesters since 2015.

Meet the Wings Scholars from the Philippines, Class of 2027

Maj Comedoy from Palo, Leyte is pursuing an AB in Diplomacy and International Relations, as it embodies his passions, interests, and goals for the future. His lifelong dream is to become a Philippine Ambassador to the United Nations General Assembly, and to promote peace and welfare among fellow nations.

Jeff Daragay from Culiat, Quezon City has a keen interest in science. Upon completion of his BS in Materials Science and Engineering, he plans to embark on a career as a researcher in nuclear chemistry. He also intends to further his education and complete his master’s and doctorate degrees in future.

Andrew Dumangas, a sports enthusiast from Antipolo, Rizal, has a vision of becoming a neurosurgeon. The Biology student believes that hard work will always outweigh talent, no matter where you come from. “Believe you can, and you will,” says Andrew.

Princess Giron from Baliwag, Bulacan, is set to combine her love for computers and zeal for learning new things by majoring in BS in Computer Science - Digital Game Design and Development. She aspires to give back to society by contributing her expertise as a programmer or computer scientist.

“I see the difficulties that people with disabilities face every day. That is why I dream of a future where the disabled never feel alone in their daily struggle,” says Dave Predigua from Makati City who plans to major in Computer Science. He envisions a career as an AI engineer.

“You don’t need to be the stereotypical student athlete; you can be great in your own way,” believes Rae Tolentino from Cebu City who has her sights set on becoming a doctor. Majoring in Psychology as her pre-med course, the football player plans to specialize in Sports Psychology in medical school.

