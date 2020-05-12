COVID UPDATE: Jonvic Remulla reveals Cavite moving to GCQ, but NCR to stay in ECQ

TO THOSE waiting for an official announcement on the status of the enhanced community quarantine over areas like NCR and the Southern Tagalog region, President Duterte’s inconclusive press briefing this morning provided no answers.

But a few hours earlier, Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla appeared to have made a ‘spoiler alert’ announcement of his own.

In a Facebook post entitled “GCQ ep. 1”, posted at around 4 a.m. today, Remulla wrote, “Nilahad na kahapon ng Malacanang na ang lalawigan ng Cavite ay isalalagay na sa GCQ umpisa Ng May 16.”

However, he also revealed that Laguna and Metro Manila would remain under ECQ.

"Ang Laguna at Metro Manila ay tuloy pa rin sa ECQ," he wrote. "Dadaan muna namin sa usapan para sa patakaran ng galaw ng tao at produkto sa mga lugar na ito sa papasok at palabas ng lalawigan."

As for how GCQ will be implemented in his province, he said that while more details would be forthcoming, business would be carefully reopened throughout Cavite.

Masks will be strictly required in public places. Going out will still require a quarantine pass, and the 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew will still be enforced (though people with valid work permits may be allowed out during those times).

“Ang mga bar o inuman ay bawal pa rin mag bukas,” he said. For now, the liquor ban will still be in effect during GCQ. Take-out services for restaurants will be allowed.

The construction and manufacturing industry will be reopened. Malls will be allowed to operate again, but with a limited number of stores and weak aircon. “Wala muna free WiFi,” added the governor.

He is still waiting for details on how transportation will be implemented during GCQ.

Mass testing, Remulla said, will also begin in Cavite on Monday, May 18.

He ended his post with a dose of pragmatism, and warned his constituents of an inevitable new rise of cases. "Bagamat gumanda at umangat ang kakayahan natin, ang 2nd wave ng Covid ay SIGURADONG DARATING," he said.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque is expected to address the nation at noon today.