Pro wrestler Jon Huber, formerly known as Luke Harper, dies at 41

PRO wrestler Jon Huber, also known as Luke Harper in WWE and Brodie Lee in AEW, passed away on Sunday (Manila time) due to a lung issue.

He was 41.

His wife Amanda shared the heartbreaking news on the two-time WWE Tag Team Champion.

"My best friend died today. I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken. The world saw him as the amazing @brodielee (fka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet. No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now. He passed surrounded by love ones after a hard fought battle with a non-COVID related lung issue," she wrote.

Huber, who was also a former WWE Intercontinental Champion, came up the ranks in 2012 as a member of the cult-like faction The Wyatt Family and later on, as The Bludgeon Brothers with partner Erick Rowan and won two Tag Team Championships until he was released in 2019.

He later on emerged in All Elite Wrestling, where he became the TNT Champion earlier this year as the leader of the Dark Order faction.

"In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way — a fierce and captivating talent, a thoughtful mentor and simply a very kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Mr. Brodie Lee," wrote AEW in its tribute.

Likewise, WWE extended its condolences to the family of its former employee, writing, "WWE is saddened to learn that Jon Huber, known to WWE fans as Luke Harper, passed away today at age 41. WWE extends its condolences to Huber’s family, friends and fans."

#RIPBrodieLee has trended on social media as peers and former foes paid tribute to the life of Huber.