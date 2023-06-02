News And Trends

How fans reacted to Nuggets' Game One romp over Heat

by spin.ph staff
12 hours ago
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets vs Heat Game 1 reactions
PHOTO: AP

IT was an NBA Finals debut to remember for Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets as they dominated the title-series opener over the Miami Heat, 104-93, on Friday, Manila time.

The league's triple-double machine was all business in Game One as Joker dialed in 27 points, 14 assists, and 10 rebounds to keep the Nuggets' perfect postseason home record intact.

Jamal Murray completed the one-two punch for Denver with 26 points and 10 assists.

Three days after a lopsided Game Seven win in Boston, early scoring struggles piled up for the Miami Heat as Jimmy Butler was held to only 13 points.

See how fans reacted to the Nuggets' Finals debut victory here:

Nuggets vs Heat Game 1 reactions


Denver domination

Jokic doing Jokic things

Murray magic

    Too hot to handle?

    PHOTO: AP

