Backcourt rivals Johnny A, Olsen Racela team up for Leni

THEY MAY have been fierce rivals in their heyday, but for the upcoming elections, Johnny Abarrientos and Olsen Racela are uniting under a pink banner.

In a video released today, April 24, Abarrientos and Racela wore pink alongside Coach Yeng Guiao and Jojo Lastimosa, explaining their support for Leni Robredo in the language of hoops.

“Sa basketball, hindi pwedeng pa-absent-absent pag may training o laban. Dapat laging present,” said Racela. “Dapat laging present. You show up in the most difficult times."

“At sa basketball, hindi ka pwedeng sumuko!” added Johnny A. “Laban lang ng laban, kahit pinipilit kang i-foul out ng kalaban.”

Jolas, Yeng Guiao also join Johnny Abarrientos, Olsen Racela in video

Later in the video, one of Alaska’s greatest players also said that “ang husay at tibay ng pagiging leader, hindi nasusukat sa kasarian kundi sa kanyang napatunayan at track record.”

Jolas and Guiao also chimed in with their support for a leader who, in Coach Yeng’s words, “ay laging nandyan at hindi nagpapatibag sa kahit anong fake news ang ibato mo sa kanya.”

In a joint statement at the end of the minute-and-a-half-long video, the four hoops stalwarts said that, while they may be bitter enemies on court, they were teaming up for this cause in the elections, which are less than two weeks away.

“Kaya inaanyahan namin kayo, tara na, tindig na, para kay Leni Robredo,” said Abarrientos.

In an earlier interview with Spin.ph, Guiao had also used basketball terms to express his support for the vice president’s electoral campaign, calling Robredo a “take-charge player.”

Said Guiao: “Pag binigay mo ang bola sa kanya, alam mong tama ang gagawin niya, mahusay at mapagkakatiwalaan.”

