‘John Wick’ director will helm ‘Ghost of Tsushima’ movie

THE stunning world of Ghost of Tsushima is heading to the big screen. On the helm? No less than John Wick director Chad Stahelski.

Deadline exclusively reports that Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions are actively developing a film adaptation of the bestselling PS4 game. Only released last year, it has so far sold more than 6 million copies, and racked up several awards in industry tilts.

In a statement to Deadline, Asad Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions, said: “We’re excited to be partnering with Chad and 87Eleven Entertainment, to bring their vision of [lead character] Jin [Sakai]’s story to the big screen.”

Qizilbash added, “We love working with creative partners like Chad, who have a passion for our games, ensuring we can create rich adaptations that will excite our fans and new audiences.”

Ghost of Tsushima will join two other hot PlayStation properties currently being adapted into live action. The Uncharted movie with Spider-Man star Tom Holland wrapped up filming last October, while The Last of Us series for HBO recently announced its lead stars.

No release date was given for the movie.

Stahelski is currently prepping work on John Wick 4.

