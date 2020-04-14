Joe Devance bravely tries to learn Tagalog

IT’s been 13 years since Joe Devance found his home in the Philippine basketball scene, yet the Filipino-American veteran still struggles to speak the local lingua franca.

Based in the United States, the 38-year-old Barangay Ginebra big man was number one pick overall in the 2007 PBA Draft.

Now, with COVID-19 giving him unprecedented amounts of free time, Joe decided to take Tagalog lessons, aiming to learn the basics of the language during this lockdown.

He shared a hilarious video of himself on his Instagram account, practicing mightily to pronounce Tagalog words.

“Tagalog lesson 1! I took my first official lesson in Tagalog, how did I do guys?” he said.

Check it out:

His friends from PBA couldn’t help but laugh out loud, and left ‘friendly’, blunt comments on his post.

Former teammate and one of Joe’s dearest friends, Sol Mercado commented: “I am losing it.”

He then tagged Mark Caguioa, saying, “What’s wrong with this fool?” Caguioa answered, “’Cause he believes in alien.”

Rapper Mike Swift also weighed in. “You got this Joe!”

Our thoughts exactly.