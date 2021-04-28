Joe Devance is liking the new Captain America

SPOILER alert, we guess?

Nevertheless, it’s been all over the internet since the last episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier aired last week. Sam Wilson, former Falcon, has officially taken on the role of Captain America, with a brand-new suit and the same old shield.

Joe Devance is liking the change.

Continue reading below ↓

On Instagram, the Gin Kings star reposted a Vanity Fair interview of Sam Wilson actor Anthony Mackie talking about how his kid tearfully reacted to him becoming the new Cap.

“This is so true. As a parent I look for my kids approval more than anything else,” said the 11-time PBA champion.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Devance continued, “This new #CaptainAmerica I LOVE!!! Nothing against the last #CaptainAmerica but Im feeling this 1 a lot more.”

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

While old Steve Rogers gave Falcon the shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame, it took Sam Wilson six episodes of his Disney+ show to come to terms about what it means to become a black Captain America.

Marvel and Disney are moving forward with the new Cap, announcing Captain America 4 soon after the end of the last episode. It will be scripted by the lead writer of the Falcon and Winter Soldier show. But even Mackie himself doesn't know what's going to happen in the movie.

Continue reading below ↓

"I'm excited to see what happens, but I haven't heard anything," he told Entertainment Weekly yesterday.

Spin.ph is now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.