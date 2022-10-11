JM Guntayon axed as Team Gravity picks up steam in ONE Warrior Series PH

TEAM GRAVITY is starting to turn the tide in ONE Warrior Series Philippines. The squad finally had its first winning run after four episodes on the show.

The group, which is coached by former ONE Flyweight World Champion Geje “Gravity” Eustaquio, saw no eliminations this week because it was Team Passion’s JM Guntayon who was given the axe following three sizzling elimination sparring matches.

“I felt like I was the one that was going to be eliminated,” Guntayon said. “I really prepared myself. I miss my family. There’s a sense of loss after dropping out of the competition, but I guess that’s my weakness. I don’t like being away from my loved ones.”

Guntayon, who finished Ely Fernandez via rear-naked choke in the previous episode, was pitted against good friend McLeary Ornido, and Team Gravity’s youngster surprised him with his tenacity.

Ornido quickly shot for a takedown and then took Guntayon’s back. Guntayon then found himself in a precarious position as Ornido attempted a choke – the same position that he finished Fernandez with – and he had no other choice but to tap. ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ JM Guntayon exits ONE Warrior Series PH

It was tough for the two close friends to battle it out, but that was the name of the game. Watch Now

“In my time here, I got really close with McLeary. It’s hard that it was him that I was pitted against. I felt bad every time I hit him. They might not get my reasoning, but I’ve always been this way,” he said.

The other Circle elimination showdowns also lived up to the hype.

Team Passion’s Norman Agcopra displayed his power when he knocked down Adonis Sevilleno in the first round of their sparring showdown. Sevilleno recovered, however, and made a fight out of it in the second canto.

New Team Gravity member Ariel Lampacan also showcased his impressive striking against the equally impressive Jun Montilla in a back-and-forth sparring affair.

The warriors got a surprise visit from Filipino-American ONE strawweight Muay Thai star Jackie Buntan, who helped them out with their striking. ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Buntan comes from the fabled Boxing Works camp in California under the famous striking coach Bryan Popejoy. She also gets to work with two-sport World Champion Janet “JT” Todd on a regular basis, making her a goldmine of knowledge when it comes to “the art of eight limbs.”

“Her technique is high caliber. Even though it looks simple and basic, when she does it, she really executes it at a high level,” Joevincent So said.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.