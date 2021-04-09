Jio Jalalon's wife accuses PBA star of infidelity, abuse in IG posts

KRISTINA Jalalon, wife of Magnolia guard Jio, went on social media on midnight of Friday accusing her husband of abuse. She also alleged multiple instances of infidelity by the PBA star.

In her personal Instagram account and Facebook page @tinaaaaaapay, the mother of two uploaded a story thread, comprised of a mix of statements and screenshots, disclosing the current state of their relationship.

"Napaka-sweet naman pala sa ibang babae @jiojalalon6, pero sa sariling asawa puro pagkukulang. Nakakapagod manahimik, traumang-trauma na ko sa lahat ng panloloko mo," she said to start her thread.

Kristina also bared that she experienced domestic abuse from her husband of two years. The two began dating in 2013 and tied the knot in August 2019.

"O teka lang di pa ko pinagbubuhatan ng kamay muntik pa lang batok batok lang duro duro sa noo tsaka hampas ng unan at halos hawiin ako na parang papel sa laki ng idol niya hahahah," she wrote.

Kristina added: "Napakakasakit kala niyo lagi na lang ako nagmamakaawa na wag ako lokohin kasi kawawa mga anak namin ang liliit pa... 'Pag nahuli mo ikaw pa magmamalakihan. Grabe 'yung trauma ko para na 'kong mababaliw, napakahirap."

She also posted a few screenshots of Jalalon's alleged chats with another woman, and warned other females about the behavior of the Hotshots guard.

SPIN.ph has reached out to Jalalon for a reaction, several hours after his wife's posts spread on social media. The 5-9 guard from Cagayan de Oro has yet to respond.

Contacted for comment, a member of Jalalon's camp said the matter is being discussed internally.

The 28-year old former first-round pick is entering his fifth season with Magnolia, where he won one championship in the 2018 Governors Cup.

The former Arellano standout has also won a Mr. Quality Minutes award, All-Rookie and Defensive Team selections as well as three All-Star appearances.

He was also a former member of the Gilas Pilipinas national team.