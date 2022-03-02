Jinkee Pacquiao sells pre-loved designer items in charity bazaar

(PEP.ph) Jinkee Pacquiao recently sold some of her pre-loved designer items for a good cause.

The 43-year-old celebrity mom held the JinkeeSkin Grand Bazaar last February 19, 2022, at the Makati Diamond Residences.

A portion of the sales from the bazaar will be donated to victims of Typhoon Odette in Visayas and Mindanao.

Also sold at the bazaar were pre-loved items from former beauty queen and Pinoy Big Brother housemate Samantha Bernardo, influencer and luxury enthusiast Mhurp Rose, Jinkee's business partner Maricor Flores, and other celebrities and influencers.

Here are some of Jinkee's personal items.

Jinkee Pacquiao sells some of her most expensive bags

One of the most expensive bags Jinkee sold at the bazaar was this Lady Dior bag in white. Price? P325,000.

Jinkee's Prada wicker and canvas tote bag, on the other hand, was sold at PHP55,000.

Her pre-loved Dior slides are worth P35,000.





Jinkee's GUCCI GG Supreme monogram pierced heart-embroidered medium Dionysus shoulder bag was sold for P150,000.

Her pair of barely used Gucci horsebit loafers were priced at P28,000.

PHOTO: Nikko Tuazon

Jinkee's Hermès Evelyne bag was good as new and was sold for P195,000.





It was not the first time Jinkee sold her pre-loved designer items. In July 2018, Jinkee organized a garage sale of bags and shoes from her pricey collection.

Aside from her charity project, Jinkee also launched a new batch of products for her skin-care brand.

Set to be released in April 2022 are the Youthful Glow Serum, Age Control Smooth Glow Body Scrub, Lightening Feminine Wash, Deep Cleansing Water, and Youthful Glow Sunscreen.

The brand also announced that they are releasing two skin-care sets in the second half of the year.

As Jinkee's business partner, Maricor shared more details about the new products in an exclusive interview with PEP.ph (Philippine Entertainment Portal).

Maricor revealed that Jinkee is taking her time when it comes to releasing skin-care products since her name is on the line. Jinkee has previously mentioned that it took her two years to finalize her first batch of products.

The same thing happened with the release of Jinkee's latest products.

Maricor told PEP.ph, "Basically, 'cause we wanted talaga to provide quality products. Not that we're saying naman na yung mabilis na paglabas ng produkto is not quality.

"It's just that, we're also competing globally. So we wanted these products talaga na it is backed up with science and mas thorough yung ginagawa nating research and formulation para talagang madeliver natin yung good performing and high-quality products."

The businesswoman further noted that Jinkee is very hands-on with every single detail.

She said of Jinkee, "Pag nagde-develop kami, two to six months muna yung sampling na... kailangan ma-test niya muna yung products para makita niya if effective ba, 'tapos if merong immediate reactions.

"Ganun siya ka-hands-on. She doesn't want products na wala siyang input. Minsan matagal, pero worth the wait ang mangyayari."

For now, Maricor is grateful that their business now has presence in over 12 regions of the country. Maricor and Jinkee are now working on the global expansion of their business venture.

Maricor revealed, "We already received some international partnerships na inquiry. So basically, ang mangyayari kasi with our partners abroad, country franchise yung mangyayari doon.

"So ngayon nakaka-receive na tayo, and then, there's already a demand from our OFWs and kababayans. Nung December, nagulat kami kasi ang daming nagho-hoard ng products kasi mas gusto ata nila yatang pasalubong."

This story originally appeared on PEP.ph. Minor edits have been made by the SPIN.ph editors.

