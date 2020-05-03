Reports: Jinggoy Estrada arrested in San Juan for allegedly violating ECQ

OWNER/coach of MPBL basketball team San Juan Knights and former senator Jinggoy Estrada has been detained in San Juan for violation of enhanced community quarantine protocols.

According to reports, Estrada was distributing relief goods in the city when he was apprehended by the police. He had no quarantine pass or authorization to distribute relief goods, though the ex-senator said that he was wearing a mask and personal protective equipment, reported GMA News.

Footage from his staff showed the senator distributing fish to residents of Barangay Salapan. The video also captured the moment San Juan police chief Colonel Jaime Santos approached and invited Estrada down to the police station.

San Juan mayor Francis Zamora said that the arrest was spearheaded by the PNP. The police, he said, were merely acting on reports that Estrada had been distributing goods around San Juan over the past few days without authorization.

He told TV Patrol, "Dapat may koordinasyon sa lokal na pamahalaan ang relief operations."

At present, the former senator (and former vice mayor of San Juan) is currently detained at a city police station. Footage posted by his daughter, Janella Ejercito Estrada, showed the former senator still wearing an orange PPE.

Jinggoy's father, former president Joseph Estrada, can also be seen in the footage entering the police station.