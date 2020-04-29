Jimmy Alapag joins #RockWithMasks challenge to flatten curve

PBA legend Jimmy Alapag is using his social media influence for a good cause in the time of coronavirus.

The former national team stalwart and current Alab Pilipinas head coach is doing his part in the fight againt COVID-19 via the hashtag "#RockWithMasks." Basically, those who accept the challenge have to take a photo of themselves wearing face coverings and tag other people to spread the word.

Here's Alapag's entry:

He wrote on Instagram, "It’s important to use a mask nowadays when leaving the house for trips to the grocery and drug store... Stay safe everyone! MASK madami gumawa, MASK panalo tayo lahat!"

In a previous interview, The Mighty Mouse expressed frustration after the Asean Basketball League season got suspended. "It's tough, especially for us who are getting ready for playoffs and we just got Justin Brownlee and John Fields," he told SPIN.ph. "What can you do? Safety first."

Going back to #RockWithMasks, Alapag challenged players Eric Menk, Harvey Carey, and Lamont Waters; coaches Chappy Callanta, MC Abolucion, and Nico Yabut; and sports agent Charlie Dy.

Sol Mercado, who reportedly practiced with Alab after getting traded to the Phoenix Fuel Masters during the offseason, commented on Alapag's post: "Where can I get one of those? I got these regular white ones. I want the Bane mask, too! And your hair got you lookin' like you're 19 again LOL."