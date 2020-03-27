To raise funds for PPEs, Jia Morado is auctioning her Ateneo jersey

JIA Morado is letting go of an cherished keepsake to help raise funds for frontliners who are currently working tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The star setter posted on her Twitter account on Friday, March 27, that she will be auctioning the playing uniform she donned in the UAAP Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament.

Bidding starts at P1,200 and the last bid will be accepted on April 1 at 12 noon.

All proceeds will be used to fund personal protective equipment (PPE) for the frontliners.

Asidde from the jersey auction, Morado is also doing a donation drive, which aims to provide 100 PPEs, 1,000 N95 masks, and 1,000 surgical gloves to Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center and Philippine General Hospital.

Morado was team captain of the Lady Eagles during that time. The team finished second in the tournament that year, falling against the De La Salle Lady Spikers. That would also be her final season in the Lady Eagles.