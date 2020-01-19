Troy Rosario celebrates birthday weekend in evacuation center for Taal victims

TO celebrate his upcoming birthday, Talk N' Text small forward Troy Rosario visited dropped by an evacuation center in Batangas to give out bags of grocery items for families affected by the ongoing eruption of Taal Volcano.

According to Troy, this is one simple way of celebrating his day, as he turns 28 years old tomorrow, January 20.

“Birthday salubong | Relief operation with family! #BangonBatangas,” he posted on his Facebook.

The KaTropa visited an evacuation center at Alitagtag, Batangas, which lies on the southern coast of Taal Lake.

Earlier this week, Rosario had already shared a photo of himself packing up relief goods and other items, presumably for today's operations.

At the recently concluded PBA Governors' Cup, TNT KaTropa fell to the Meralco Bolts, 3-2, at the series' semifinals.