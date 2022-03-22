Wearing La Salle jersey, Jeron Teng gets engaged to courtside reporter Jeanine Tsoi

THEY fell in love on the court seven years ago, and now, they're taking their relationship to the next level with an on-court proposal, too.

There's no better gift for Alaska Aces' Jeron Teng, who celebrated his 28th birthday yesterday, than the sweet 'yes' of his longtime girlfriend Jeanine Tsoi.

The former La Salle star went down on one knee to propose to the former courtside reporter on Monday night at the FilOil Flying V Arena in San Juan. To complete the basketball feel, Teng did so wearing his DLSU jersery.

Continue reading below ↓

Teng shared a heartfelt letter for Tsoi the next day, uploading it on Instagram.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Jeron Teng pens sweet letter to Jeanine Tsoi

"To my girlfriend Jeanine, it has been almost 7 years since we’ve started dating. I am grateful that fate brought us together. I played for La Salle and you became our courtside reporter. God gave me the blessing to meet the girl of my dreams. From then on, life has never been better. In those years, we have built memories together and even in the simplest moments it made me love you even more. Im the luckiest to have you. I love you forever and, there's only one thing left to do..." he said.

Continue reading below ↓

The two met during their college days in Taft, where Tsoi served as the UAAP season 77 courtside reporter while Teng played for the Green Archers.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.