Report: Surfers Jericho Rosales, Kim Jones pull out boards to aid Marikina residents

AS HE did back in the height of Typhoon Ondoy in 2009, actor and surfer Jericho Rosales once again pulled out his surfboard to come to the aid of his fellow residents in the Marikina village where he lives. And this time, wife Kim Jones joined him.

This was initially reported by ABS-CBN News.

“This morning paglabas namin, baha na. Usually kapag baha dito kasi, ganyan talaga. Laging ganyan ang problema. Sometimes walang boats or flotation devices so naglabas kami ni Kim ng surfboard,” he said to ABS-CBN.

Marikina is one of the areas hardest hit by the typhoon Ulysses, along with Montalban, San Mateo, and Cainta, said Interior Secretary Eduardo Año in a briefing.

Rosales has been an avid surfer since 1999. Ten years later, he put his skills to the test helping to rescue neighbors in Marikina.

Now, 11 years after, he’s doing it again.

“Wala akong data or facts pero in a sense na hindi natin nalaman na tataas ng ganito [ang baha], mas malala ito para sa akin,” he told the news platform when asked how he would compare Ondoy to Ulysses.

As of posting, Ulysses has exited the main landmass of Luzon. At its height, it had maximum sustained winds of 155 kph and 255 kph gusts.

In Marikina and many other areas around the country, entire streets have been submerged in the wake of the devastating typhoon and the accompanying floods. Take a look at the pictures from Spin.ph lensman Jerome Ascano below, taken this morning in Marikina.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

