Get up close and personal with JC Intal's paintings at Art Fair Philippines

HEAVY splashes. Thick squiggles. A canvas painted over with what looks like colorful corals from the bottom of the sea, framed by a broken piece of wood.

Phoenix Fuel Masters forward JC Intal is going on a brand new kind of road game: an exhibition slot at Art Fair Philippines, one of the biggest art exhibits in the country.

He just launched his first solo show on February 8, but J Studio brought two of Intal's paintings to Art Fair Philippines: "Return and Arrive" and "Everything I Wanted".

"Return and Arrive" (left) and "Everything I Wanted" PHOTO: Francis Galura

In an artist's statement published on J Studio's Facebook page during the launch of his show, Intal revealed that he was inspired by artist Jigger Cruz ⁠— evident in the thick, chaotic layers and textures of oil paint, some of which look squeezed straight from the tube.

In several interviews, Intal has said that he's been interested in art ever since he was in grade school, but only returned to it recently.

"I am currently playing basketball for the the Philippine Basketball Association and I have learned so many things about my existence — along with my role as a husband and as a father to two daughters," he said in his artist's statement. His chaotic paintings are a way, he said, of expressing those new learnings and emotions via textures on canvas.

You can view his two paintings at Booth 48 in Level 6 of The Link in Ayala Center, Makati. Art Fair Philippines will run until February 23.