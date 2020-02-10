JC Intal reconnects with his childhood passion through first art exhibit

PBA player JC Intal has channeled his creativity not only on, but also off the court.

The Phoenix Pulse Fuel Masters forward recently held his first art exhibit titled "Rookie Mistake" at J Studio in Chino Roces, Makati.

"In this series of works, a new window has opened for me to see another perspective of life," JC wrote in his artist statement. "I have learned so many things about my existence — along with my role as a husband (to host Bianca Gonzales) and as a father to two daughters."

He revealed that art was a childhood passion that eventually got sidetracked. Being around his artist friends, particularly internationally acclaimed contemporary painter Jigger Cruz, let JC "rediscover my freedom to express my dialogue." Jigger, whom he called the biggest influence on his art, pushed JC to pursue his craft.

PHOTO: J Studio



Rookie Mistake, which according to JC is an "honest mistake to portray emotions on anvas using heavy textures," was attended by family members and close friends, including his colleagues in the PBA like Doug Kramer, KG Canaleta, Jay-R Reyes, and Rico Maierhofer.

He ended, "It has been a journey for me to expand and digest every simple moment of creating these paintings. Mistakes and satisfaction are both important ingredients of every single form to layer sensations."

PHOTO: J Studio

