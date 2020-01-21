Jaylen Brown just bodied LeBron James and the Internet let the King have it

The Boston Celtics blowing out the Los Angeles Lakers, 139-107, was the first time that Kemba Walker beat LeBron James in a nine-year NBA career (0-28 with Charlotte), but it was actually teammate Jaylen Brown who stole the show.

The Cs were up, 78-63, at the 8:35 mark of the third quarter when the 2016 No. 3 pick went strong to the hoop and put LeBron's late help defense on a poster.

Check it out:

Chris Webber said it best: "This is how you attack a shot-blocker!"

"I ain't going to lie, that was pretty nice, pretty awesome," Brown told AP. "LeBron, he's gotten so many other guys. Just to be out there against one of the best players to ever play the game is an honor. I always like like that matchup and it gives me a little extra boost."

As for LeBron, he isn't sweating being on the wrong end of a highlight: "Why would I take it personally? It's part of basketball. It's not the first time I got dunked on. It might not be the last time I get dunked on. But Jaylen's been playing exceptionally well this year. It was a good play."

Unfortunately, Jaylen received a technical foul after turning the tables on the King then taunting him (because apparently that's the way things work). Good thing Twitter got his back and reminded everyone that this is the second time a young Celtic baptized the 35-year-old superstar:

Jaylen ended up being one of three Boston players to score at least 20 in the statement win, while LeBron's helplessness on that particular play basically summed up a subpar performance (at least by his standards).

The King better watch out. Those young dudes are going for his head.