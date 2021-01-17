Jared Dillinger confesses love for ‘My Hero Academia’, Studio Ghibli

THE EAST Asia Super League’s repackaging of Jared Dillinger’s PBA Bubble vlogs continues.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

In part 9 of the series (which premiered in January 13 on YouTube, but which Dillinger reposted today on his Instagram feed), the Gin Kings vet took a bit of downtime from a "hard fought match" against Meralco with some bubble tea, courtesy of Joe Devance… plus some anime.

“My favorite cartoon right now,” he said, pointing the camera at the TV in his Clark Bubble room. “It’s called My Hero Academia. I know y’all know what this is. It is the best.”

A popular anime that’s been running since 2016, My Hero Academia is an inventive, thrilling, and often emotional tribute to superheroes. You can watch the first four seasons on Netflix PH right now. A fifth season is slated to arrive on March 2021.

Dillinger continued to talk about his formative anime. “I grew up watching Japanese movies like My Neighbor Totoro, Castle in the Sky, Princess Mononoke, [and] of course Howl’s Moving Castle and Spirited Away,” he said.

Continue reading below ↓

All of the movies he mentioned were created by anime legend Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli, with Spirited Away being the first non-English movie to win the Best Animated Picture plum in the Academy Awards. And yes, all of those films are also available on Netflix PH, in case you want to catch up on Dillinger’s anime watchlist.