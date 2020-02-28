Japeth Aguilar recharged after long-delayed honeymoon in Italy, France

BEFORE the relentless hustle for the upcoming PBA season, Japeth Aguilar took a much-needed break with wife Cassy Naidas-Aguilar.

The 6-foot-9 Ginebra star revealed that the short vacation was a fantasy-turned-reality for them, as they ticked off some places from their bucket list — and got some unforgettable memories in the meantime.

“We went to Italy and France. It was amazing, it was a change of scenery,” he shared with SPIN Life. “’Yung mga pinuntahan naming places, sobrang rich in history talaga.”

Continue reading below ↓

Japeth and the Filipina beauty queen said their wedding vows October last year, a few months before he was named the Finals MVP. Barangay Ginebra would later go on to nab the 2019 PBA Governors’ cup crown, and Cassy couldn't be any prouder for her husband.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

As they toured the historic cities, Japeth realized that “we needed this vacation. We got to spend alone time together, and it was really good for our relationship.”

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

With the PBA Philippine Cup to open in less than a week, high-flying Japeth shared that he’s more motivated than ever, especially since he’s expected to fill in for the big man role as Greg Slaughter takes his break.

Japeth added: “I just really need to be in real good shape para magawa ko lahat, but I gotta take on this part. Kailangan ready ako. I’m confident with my teammates and my coaches.”

Ginebra coach Tim Cone also said that Slaughter’s absence is a good opportunity for Japeth, as the latter has long been requesting for longer minutes on-court.

“I think this is going to be an opportunity for [him] to spread his wings and play. He’s always wanted to play 38, 40, 42 minutes a game. He gets mad every time I take him out, so he’s going to get that opportunity now without Greg,” Cone said.