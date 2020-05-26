Report: Even Japanese politicians spurred into action by Hana Kimura’s death

AS online outcry grows around Hana Kimura’s death, Japanese lawmakers have kickstarted meetings to address the issue of cyberbullying.

Yesterday, reported the Kyodo News Agency, two leaders of opposing political parties met to discuss legislation that would tackle the issue head on.

“It is important for the legislature to play a role to make a society where such incidents do not happen," said Hiroshi Moriyama of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Jun Azumi, his counterpart in the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, affirmed Moriyama’s sentiments: “We will aim to reach a consensus on a certain direction (for the rules) by the fall.”

Former prime minister Yukio Hatoyama also tweeted that Japan should consider penalties for online harassers, reported The Guardian.

Meanwhile, investigative sources told the Kyodo News Agency that they believe that the professional wrestler and star in Netflix reality show Terrace House took her own life using toxic gas.

They also found apparent several suicide notes inside her home.

One, written for her mother, read: “Thank you for giving birth to me.”

However, the police will still release their official findings on Saturday.

Since the announcement of the 22-year-old’s passing, messages of sympathy for Kimura, as well as condemnation of cyberbullying, have poured in on social media, both in Japan and abroad.

Many professional wrestlers in the US expressed their condolences — and outrage — at her death.

Fellow cast members of Terrace House also posted angry messages about cyberbullies online, according to the South China Morning Post.

“How can you judge people you have never met and only seen on screen?” said Ryo Tawatari, who, like Kimura, was an athlete with Yokohama ties who also joined Terrace House. He, Kimura, and cast member Emika Mizukoshi were involved in a love triangle during the show.

In a lengthy post, Mizukoshi wrote on Instagram: “Words really become weapons. The problem is not that you are mentally weak or you can’t hack it or you’re out there so you should just take it. We have to dispel this trend of thinking that it’s OK to say anything you like to so-called famous people.”