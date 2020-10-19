Haikyuu!! characters brought to life during Japan V. League's opening day

AS the famous manga series Haikyuu!! comes to an end, Japan V. League gave it a proper closing ceremony staging a special match between real-life versions of teams of the series protagonists Tobio Kageyama and Shoyo Hinata.

High jumpers, effective fakes, and accurate sets brought to life as Schweiden Adlers trounced the MSBY Black Jackals in three sets, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19, on Saturday, during the opening day of the new V. League season at the Sendai City Gymnasium.

While the finale season of the manga was released two months ago, its anime counterpart is still on-going through a weekly release of its last few episodes.

Watch full match highlights here:

The special game that gave life to the fictional athlete characters signals the official opening of the anticipated Japan's professional volleyball League.

Meanwhile, IRL (in real life), Filipino volleyball star Jaja Santiago recently made waves in her first game of the season as an import, steering Ageo Medics to victory also last weekend.

